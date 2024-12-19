Pharma industry welcomes maximum single exit price hike
The maximum annual adjustment was determined by health minister Aaron Motsoaledi
19 December 2024 - 11:24
The pharmaceutical industry has welcomed the annual adjustment of 5.25% for the maximum single exit price for pharmaceutical products for 2025, as determined by health minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
The maximum price was based on a recommendation of the pricing committee, which looks at movements in inflation and the exchange rate among other factors, in the preceding 12 months. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.