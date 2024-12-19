State issues request for information: Independent Transmission Projects programme
Interested stakeholders are invited to submit their RFI responses by February 28 2025
The government has launched the Independent Transmission Projects (ITP) market sounding exercise, marking a critical step in transforming the country’s energy and infrastructure sectors. This request for information (RFI) is the first phase leading up to the ITP pilot tender planned for 2025.
The RFI exercise is looking to gather insights into the market’s interest, capabilities and potential solutions for accelerating transmission infrastructure development. The RFI will assist in the design of an effective procurement framework, inform the development of regulatory instruments and guide the preparation of the tender documents.
The RFI exercise is open to all interested parties, including private developers, financiers, development finance institutions, contractors and other interested stakeholders. Responses to the RFI will play a significant role in shaping the tender’s final structure and the ITP programme’s successful implementation.
This ITP process aims to unlock substantial investment in transmission infrastructure to support economic growth, attracting private sector participation and driving innovation in the energy sector.
Interested stakeholders are invited to submit their RFI responses by February 28 2025. For full details of the RFI process, including instructions on how to submit responses, visit the IPP Projects website.
For more information, scan the QR code, or email the independent power producer office on itp-rfi@ipp-projects.co.za.
This article was sponsored by IPP Projects.