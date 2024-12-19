FEATURE: It will be a shame to give up ideal of open skies in Africa
Needle barely moves on implementing single African air transport market
19 December 2024 - 12:29
It has been nearly 35 years since the Yamoussoukro Declaration was adopted by most African Union (AU) members. The treaty established a framework for liberalising air transport services between African countries as well as fair airline competition.
In 2018, the single African air transport market (SAATM) was launched to implement fully the Yamoussoukro Decision penned in Yamoussoukro, political capital of Ivory Coast...
