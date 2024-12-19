Competition body delays publishing SA media inquiry report
The Competition Commission, which investigates market structures and antitrust matters, says the provisional report has been extended to early 2025
19 December 2024 - 11:57
The Competition Commission has delayed the publishing of its report on how digital channels are affecting traditional media platforms and advertising revenues, following a month of public hearings in March.
On Thursday, the body, which investigates market structures and antitrust matters, said the provisional report had been extended to early 2025. This decision “was made to ensure the provisional report meets the highest accuracy, thoroughness and credibility standards”, it said...
