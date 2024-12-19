Commission recommends new minimum wage threshold
Wages for the covered workers grew about 19% in the second quarter of 2024
19 December 2024 - 11:17
The National Minimum Wage Commission has recommended an inflation plus 1.5% increase for the national minimum wage from March 1, reflecting the requirement to address living costs and ensure fair compensation for workers.
The national minimum wage has been in effect since 2019 when it was pegged at R20 an hour. It has been gradually increased to R27.58. ..
