Botswana lifts bans on SA vegetables
Restrictions had adverse economic repercussions in Southern African, particularly SA
19 December 2024 - 11:44
Botswana’s newly elected government led by president Boko Duma has announced a phased lifting of restrictions on vegetable imports from SA expected to be completed by April 2025.
Boko ended the Botswana Democratic Party’s rule after 58 years in the election...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.