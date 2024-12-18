Municipal debt to Eskom still rising
Power utility officials call for political intervention to deal with the crisis
18 December 2024 - 15:40
Municipalities owe Eskom a staggering R109.4bn. The debt rises monthly, and the electricity utility says it is financially unsustainable.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa said in a written reply to a parliamentary question by ActionSA MP Alan Beesley that of this debt R15.6bn was current and R8.7bn was outstanding for 31-60 days, R8bn for 61-90 days and R77bn for 90 days and more. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.