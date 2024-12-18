International effort launched to offer easier access to HIV drug
SA activists have been pushing hard for lower prices for the drug
18 December 2024 - 08:39
A co-ordinated international funding effort to provide easier access to a key drug to treat HIV was launched on Tuesday.
The initiative would enable access to the drug lenacapavir for at least 2-million HIV infected people over three years in countries supported by the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) and the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria (the Global Fund). ..
