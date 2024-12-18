Government extends the registration of spaza shops
Owners given until February 2025 to comply
18 December 2024 - 12:30
The government has extended the deadline to register spaza shops to February 2025.
Only 42,915 applications were received since the November order by president Cyril Ramaphosa that all be spaza shops in the country be reregistered by December 17...
