Discovery loses court case against Road Accident Fund
The outcome could result in large claims by the RAF against the medical scheme
A judgment handed down by the Pretoria high court on Tuesday in favour of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) could result in the fund claiming hundreds of millions, if not billions, of rand from Discovery Health.
RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo said in an interview on Wednesday the amount to be claimed from Discovery for past payments paid out was “much, much more” than the R500m a year that Discovery claimed it had lost due to RAF nonpayment. The claims, he said, would date back to when Discovery first started claiming from the RAF, which was probably in the early 2000s. “We want our money,” Letsoalo insisted, adding that the necessary calculations would be done...
