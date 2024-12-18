Call for proposals for state properties
Public works & infrastructure department says underutilised government properties could have commercial value in the right hands
18 December 2024 - 16:22
The public works & infrastructure department has called for proposals from public and private entities for 24 underutilised state-owned properties around SA.
It said in a statement Wednesday that additional properties would be considered for release for proposals pending the success of this round. The department will consider long-term leases, public-private partnerships or selling the assets as ways of dealing with the properties. ..
