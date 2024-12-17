Ramaphosa urges B20 to rethink using corruption accused McKinsey
McKinsey & Company has been appointed by B20 to provide supporting services during SA's G20 presidency
17 December 2024 - 11:29
The appointment of state-capture-accused consultancy firm McKinsey and Co Africa by the G20’s official private-sector engagement group, has placed it in the crosshairs of the presidency, with president Cyril Ramaphosa requesting that the B20 reconsider its decision.
The B20 will bring together global business perspectives to influence G20 deliberations and outcomes. The B20 serves as a platform for businesses to connect, collaborate and forge partnerships that aim to drive economic growth globally...
