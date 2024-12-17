Lebombo port of entry returns to normal
Post-election violence in Mozambique caused severe disruption
17 December 2024 - 11:09
The Lebombo port of entry, disrupted severely by Mozambique’s post-election violence, was operating smoothly, with no significant incidents or challenges recorded, Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Michael Masiapato reported on Monday.
The port of entry was closed temporarily last week after disruptive demonstrations affected freight trucks severely, holding up scores of them for several days in long queues as they waited for operations to resume...
