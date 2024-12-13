Transport minister establishes committee to investigate air traffic troubles
Committee will focus on flight instrument procedures and flight delays at various airports
13 December 2024 - 14:37
In a bid to address the issues plaguing the Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS), transport minister Barbara Creecy has established a committee of aviation experts.
The committee’s primary objective will be to investigate the cause of the problems affecting the ATNS, particularly regarding flight instrument procedures and flight delays at various airports...
