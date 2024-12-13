Lesotho and SA clash over appointment of water project CEO
Diplomatic row triggers legal battle that could further damage relations between the countries
An explosive diplomatic row has erupted between SA and Lesotho over the appointment of the head of Lesotho Highlands Development Authority, throwing the future of the critical water project between the two nations into uncertainty.
The Lesotho Highlands Development Authority, responsible for delivery of water from Lesotho to SA under a 1986 treaty, reappointed Tente Tente, a Lesotho citizen, as its CEO on October 1, handing him another term to continue overseeingthe multibillion-rand construction second phase of the project, which includes building the Polihali Dam and tunnel to funnel water to SA and generate hydropower for Lesotho...
