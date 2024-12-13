Electricity act to be implemented without two sections on January 1
The two contentious sections of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act will be implemented at a later date
13 December 2024 - 12:40
President Cyril Ramaphosa has proclaimed January 1 as the date the new Electricity Regulation Amendment Act (ERAA) will be implemented, but as was the case with the controversial Basic Education Laws Amendment Act (Bela), except for two sections.
In the case of Bela, he delayed the implementation of two clauses about the role of school governing bodies for three months to allow further negotiations with especially Afrikaner groupings. The three months come to an end today with no clear resolution yet...
