Deputy president says GNU not ‘ideal scenario’ for ANC
Paul Mashatile was addressing the SACP’s fifth special national congress
13 December 2024 - 14:35
The formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) was not the ANC’s ideal scenario, but it would use it to advance the struggle and achieve the national democratic revolution as envisaged in the Freedom Charter, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said on Friday.
Mashatile, who is also deputy president of the ANC, was addressing the SACP’s fifth special national congress in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg. ..
