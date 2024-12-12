Transnet awards tender to run terminal at Port of Cape Town
FFS Tank Terminals will operate the liquid bulk terminal there for the next 25 years
12 December 2024 - 13:33
FFS Tank Terminals will operate the liquid bulk terminal at the Port of Cape Town over the next 25 years, after Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) chose the company as the preferred bidder to run the terminal, as the state-owned entity ramps up private participation at SA’s ports.
On Thursday, TPNA said the appointment of FFS Tank Terminals, which is already the existing terminal operator at the port’s liquid bulk precinct, is a “strategic move to enhance the Port’s efficiency and competitiveness”...
