SA banks sharpen Hawks’ forensic claws
Joint initiative trains investigators in digital skills to probe financial crimes
12 December 2024 - 05:00
SA’s banking sector has bowed to the Hawks’ request to arm its investigators with specialised skills as they go after money-launderers and other financial miscreants.
This is as the partnership between the government and big business to tackle crime and corruption, alongside fixing SA’s logistics and energy sectors, gathers steam...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.