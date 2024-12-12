Prasa finally signs rail deal with City of Cape Town

Transnet is developing a localisation strategy to maximise local procurement in upcoming contracts. Picture: 123RF/HMANNET
The City of Cape Town and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) have signed a service level plan (SLP) after court action, threats of an intergovernmental dispute and more than a year of negotiations.
The SLP, which was signed by Prasa on December 5, could lay the foundation for the city taking over the management of passenger rail in Cape Town from Prasa.
While the SLP was being negotiated, the city conducted its own feasibility study for managing the passenger rail network, which was passed by the council on the same day the SLP was signed.
In his council speech, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said he was “glad to announce” Prasa had signed the SLP “to improve Metrorail in the short term”.
Hill-Lewis said the plan would be monitored by a joint committee with Prasa.
“This is a big step towards improving the quality and reliability of the service through a legally binding agreement, and I am very pleased that we managed to get this finalised this year,” he said.
From 2013 the passenger rail service in Cape Town has been in decline due to mismanagement, theft and vandalism that brought it to its knees by 2020. The SLP makes Prasa responsible for regular reports to the city, with the city exercising oversight over commitments to revitalise stations, introduce more train sets, recommission services, and increase the number of daily passengers and train trips.
As part of the SLP, the city also commits to providing the municipal services needed to support and enhance passenger rail, encouraging transit-orientated development along rail corridors and expediting permits through the city’s services and development planning departments.
“Taking charge of Metrorail is especially important for lower-income households, who would save an estimated R932m a year if trains were working as they should,” said Hill-Lewis.
But rail activist organisation UniteBehind said that while the SLP “marks progress”, it fell short of what was needed for Prasa to fully meet its constitutional and statutory obligations to commuters.
“Despite Prasa having had over a year to finalise it, the plan lacks enforceable commitments, timelines or measures that would enable it to function as a road map for improving commuter rail services,” said UniteBehind executive director Zukie Vuka.
She said the document did not introduce any new obligations or standards beyond what was already in Prasa’s corporate and performance plans, making it “a repackaging of existing strategies rather than a meaningful new framework for improving rail services”.
The plan, according to Vuka, does not identify specific individuals or executives responsible for implementing its provisions, “leaving no clear structure for accountability or consequences for failure”.
“There are no initiatives to develop the skills or resources necessary to enhance the city’s or Prasa’s capacity to deliver on their public transport responsibilities.”
Vuka said the SLP, as it stood, was “substandard” and should not be used as a model for other metropolitan municipalities.
Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda had not responded by the time of publishing.
GroundUp
