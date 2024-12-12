Malatsi orders probe into dysfunctional Sita
The agency faces issues such as allegedly irregular procurement practices and ‘alarming’ deterioration in service delivery, minister says
12 December 2024 - 05:00
Communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi has asked the Public Service Commission (PSC) to investigate the government agency responsible for all IT procurement for the state.
The nonperformance of the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) has caused immense frustration over many years to several government departments, particularly home affairs, police and justice. However, as the Sita Act gives the agency a monopoly of IT procurement for the state, the auditor-general considers any IT procurement outside the Sita framework to be irregular. ..
