ICTSI’s lone fight to get mega Durban terminal deal going
Philippines-based bidder to run Port of Durban terminal left disappointed after high court throws out bid for leave to appeal
12 December 2024 - 05:00
The International Container Terminal Services Incorporated (ICTSI), the preferred bidder for Durban port terminal, left disappointed after the high court in Durban threw out its bid for leave to appeal against the decision to halt its multibillion-rand agreement with Transnet to manage the terminal.
The decision by the court means the government’s push to bring in private sector participation at the Durban terminal will be met with further delays...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.