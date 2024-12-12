G20 in push to boost the role of global development banks
The provision of cheap finance to developing countries will be a focus area
12 December 2024 - 05:00
A big push to boost multilateral development banks’ ability to provide cheap finance to developing countries will be one of the focus areas for the G20 finance track as it works to put practical measures in place to tackle the debt trap faced by many low-income countries.
SA also intended to use its presidency of the global forum over the coming year to ensure it pays particular attention to Africa’s needs, and intended to establish a G20 Africa expert panel to support the G20 finance track, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said...
