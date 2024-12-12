Deregulate SA’s informal sector to create jobs, Harvard study urges
Abnormally low informal sector activity may be the reason for the country’s persistently high unemployment, the paper argues
12 December 2024 - 13:07
SA can make a significant dent in unemployment if it frees the informal sector from overbearing regulations, including restrictive zoning in urban centres, according to a working paper from Harvard University.
The working paper, which emanates from Harvard’s Growth Lab and the Center for International Development, says the country’s persistently high unemployment could be partly explained by a informal sector activity that is abnormally low relative to its peers...
