Taiwan dragging its feet about move to Johannesburg
The SA government’s request for the move was last made in April
The Taipei Liaison Office has told the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) that the requested move from Pretoria to Johannesburg could have budgetary implications.
In December 2023 and again in April this year, Dirco requested the move take place by the end of October but this has still not happened, and international relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola’s spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, told Business Day that “the Taipei Liaison Office has informed us that our request may have budgetary implications. We await their feedback on how we might address these concerns to facilitate the implementation of our request.” ..
