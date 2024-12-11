SACP calls for full implementation of NHI and Bela laws
The party has become increasingly critical of the ANC’s track record in government
11 December 2024 - 18:36
The SACP has doubled down on its anti-GNU stance, and insists that the government should implement the national health insurance (NHI) and basic education amendment (Bela) acts in their entirety.
The call by the communist party, a key member of the ANC’s tripartite alliance, could add more political pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa after weekend papers reported he was facing intense calls from within his organisation to dismiss basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.