Only 2,000 forms submitted in Gauteng as spaza registration deadline looms

Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile has provided an update on the spaza shop registration process. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
With just a few days left for spaza shop owners to submit their registration forms nationwide, only 1,916 forms have been handed to Gauteng authorities out of 13,616 issued to local and foreign owners across the province since November 15.
This was revealed by Gauteng finance & economic development MEC Lebogang Maile at a briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the registration of spaza shops last month in response to the crisis of foodborne illnesses that have claimed the lives of 20 children.
Spaza shop owners were given 21 days to initiate the process to register their businesses with the relevant authorities within their province of operation.
LISTEN HERE:
However, the process has not gone smoothly, according to local business formations.
Providing an update on progress made, Maile said 85 registration centres had been identified and established in the province’s five regions to facilitate the process.
These operate between 7.30am and 4pm daily and have 372 personnel dedicated to assisting with the process.
“As of December 10, the number of spaza shops issued with registration forms stands at 13,616, of which 1,916 have been returned,” Maile said.
“So far, 2,605 applications have been issued to non-South African spaza shop owners based on data from the City of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, West Rand district municipality (comprising Merafong, Rand West City and Mogale City municipalities) and the Sedibeng district municipality (comprising Emfuleni, Midvaal and Lesedi municipalities).”
Of the forms returned, some are incomplete or missing critical supporting documents.
The province is unable to provide a reconciled figure of compliant and non-compliant businesses but the MEC and acting Gauteng premier said 541 had been closed due to noncompliance.
Maile was adamant the Friday deadline would remain in place, in line with Ramaphosa’s announcement.
“We are working on the basis that we had 21 days and we want to call on all the people interested in the process to submit their applications,” he said.
“We are dependent on the president for whether there will be an extension. We are not in a position to make that call. It must be understood the 21 days were about submitting applications. There’s a process with the applications because when you’ve submitted, it doesn’t mean you’re registered.”
Regarding what will happen after Friday, Maile said those who had successfully submitted their applications would receive a form of acknowledgment from their municipality.
“For anyone who operates an unregistered business, the law will take its course. That’s why we have not waited for the process of registration. There are businesses that are not supposed to be operating and they have been closed down. Law enforcement continues.”
TimesLIVE
