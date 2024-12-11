GlobalData lowers 2025 global GDP forecast
Data analytics group sees geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions offsetting easing global inflation
11 December 2024 - 15:28
GlobalData expects global economic growth to accelerate next year as inflationary pressures ease, but the London-based data analytics group lowered its forecast rate as a result of rising geopolitical tensions and disruptions to global supply chains.
Listed on the LSE’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM), GlobalData provides analysis to 70% of companies on the FTSE 100 index and 60% of Fortune 100 companies, including Schweppes, HSBC and EY-Parthenon. ..
