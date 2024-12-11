African airlines battling high costs and low profits
11 December 2024 - 05:00
African airlines are struggling against high operational costs and a low propensity for air travel expenditure in many of their home markets.
Infrastructure and connectivity challenges also hinder the industry’s expansion and performance. In 2024 the net profit per passenger of African airlines was only $0.90 and is expected to increase to only $1 per passenger in 2025...
