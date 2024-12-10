National

SA taxi driver arrested for smuggling children from Zimbabwe

Border Management Authority says the man was carrying 25 undocumented foreigners when he was intercepted on Monday

10 December 2024 - 12:49
by Rorisang Kgosana
Children who were smuggled into SA from Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge port of entry on Monday afternoon. Picture: BORDER MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY.
The Border Management Authority (BMA) apprehended an SA minibus taxi driver allegedly trying to smuggle undocumented foreign children into the country through the Beitbridge port of entry. 

The BMA said the taxi driver was carrying 25 undocumented foreigners when he was intercepted on Monday. His passengers included 20 children aged between five and 14 years old, who were unlawfully transported under dangerous and inhuman conditions, BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said. 

“The vehicle used was impounded. The driver has been charged and is in police custody and a conveyance fine of R375,000 has been issued in accordance with the Immigration Act,” Mogotsi said. 

Following standard protocols, the children were handed over to the Zimbabwean child welfare authorities for their safety and care while investigations continued. 

BMA acting commissioner Jane Thupana said the operation highlighted the BMA’s efforts to disrupt criminal networks that exploited vulnerable people, particularly children. 

“The trafficking and smuggling of people undermines human dignity and border security and the BMA remains vigilant in its efforts to safeguard South Africa's ports of entry and protect those at risk,” she said. 

The commissioner said the BMA will continue to work closely with other law enforcement to curb illegal activities. 

TimesLIVE

SA’s border processes streamlined after talks with neighbours

Border Management Authority to deploy additional personnel, extend hours at crossings during festive season
National
1 week ago

Holes in SA-Zimbabwe border fence a huge problem for SA soldiers

Large chunks of the fence are missing after being cut to create openings for illegal migrants to cross and transport goods
National
1 week ago

Home affairs officials arrested amid zero-tolerance campaign

Thirty-one officials have been disciplined and two others prosecuted, with more arrests on the way, department says
National
1 month ago

Thousands prevented from entering SA illegally over Easter

Junior border guards help strengthen security at the borders
National
7 months ago

Junior guards to be deployed at ports of entry ahead of Easter weekend

Border Management Authority says 400 guards will assist with immigration-related work
National
8 months ago
