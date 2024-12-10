Children who were smuggled into SA from Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge port of entry on Monday afternoon. Picture: BORDER MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY.
The Border Management Authority (BMA) apprehended an SA minibus taxi driver allegedly trying to smuggle undocumented foreign children into the country through the Beitbridge port of entry.
The BMA said the taxi driver was carrying 25 undocumented foreigners when he was intercepted on Monday. His passengers included 20 children aged between five and 14 years old, who were unlawfully transported under dangerous and inhuman conditions, BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said.
“The vehicle used was impounded. The driver has been charged and is in police custody and a conveyance fine of R375,000 has been issued in accordance with the Immigration Act,” Mogotsi said.
Following standard protocols, the children were handed over to the Zimbabwean child welfare authorities for their safety and care while investigations continued.
BMA acting commissioner Jane Thupana said the operation highlighted the BMA’s efforts to disrupt criminal networks that exploited vulnerable people, particularly children.
“The trafficking and smuggling of people undermines human dignity and border security and the BMA remains vigilant in its efforts to safeguard South Africa's ports of entry and protect those at risk,” she said.
The commissioner said the BMA will continue to work closely with other law enforcement to curb illegal activities.
SA taxi driver arrested for smuggling children from Zimbabwe
Border Management Authority says the man was carrying 25 undocumented foreigners when he was intercepted on Monday
The Border Management Authority (BMA) apprehended an SA minibus taxi driver allegedly trying to smuggle undocumented foreign children into the country through the Beitbridge port of entry.
The BMA said the taxi driver was carrying 25 undocumented foreigners when he was intercepted on Monday. His passengers included 20 children aged between five and 14 years old, who were unlawfully transported under dangerous and inhuman conditions, BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said.
“The vehicle used was impounded. The driver has been charged and is in police custody and a conveyance fine of R375,000 has been issued in accordance with the Immigration Act,” Mogotsi said.
Following standard protocols, the children were handed over to the Zimbabwean child welfare authorities for their safety and care while investigations continued.
BMA acting commissioner Jane Thupana said the operation highlighted the BMA’s efforts to disrupt criminal networks that exploited vulnerable people, particularly children.
“The trafficking and smuggling of people undermines human dignity and border security and the BMA remains vigilant in its efforts to safeguard South Africa's ports of entry and protect those at risk,” she said.
The commissioner said the BMA will continue to work closely with other law enforcement to curb illegal activities.
TimesLIVE
SA’s border processes streamlined after talks with neighbours
Holes in SA-Zimbabwe border fence a huge problem for SA soldiers
Home affairs officials arrested amid zero-tolerance campaign
Thousands prevented from entering SA illegally over Easter
Junior guards to be deployed at ports of entry ahead of Easter weekend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA’s border processes streamlined after talks with neighbours
Holes in SA-Zimbabwe border fence a huge problem for SA soldiers
Thousands prevented from entering SA illegally over Easter
Court orders Beitbridge fence builders to pay back profits
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.