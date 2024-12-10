National

Meyiwa murder accused’s defence lawyer dies

10 December 2024 - 17:34
by Herman Moloi
The accused during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the Pretoria high court. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Thulani Mngomezulu, has died.

The family said in a statement Mngomezulu died early on Tuesday. He represented Muzi Sibiya, who is among the five men accused of killing the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain 10 years ago.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and son. We confirm his untimely passing in the early hours of the 10th [of] December 2024 at Vosloorus at Thelle Mogoerane hospital,” read the statement from family member Dumisile Mngomezulu.

Tribunal hearing adjourned after suspended Maumela is hospitalised

Pretoria high court judge due to appear before Judicial Conduct Tribunal regarding complaints that he delayed handing down judgments
8 months ago

Judge guilty of gross misconduct, Mlambo tells tribunal

Gauteng judge president says he was embarrassed by incompetence of high court judge Maumela
8 months ago

Court sentences Malesela Teffo to 12 months in jail if he continues to practise

Teffo came to prominence during the murder trial of SA footballer Senzo Meyiwa when he represented one of the accused
1 year ago
