Meyiwa murder accused’s defence lawyer dies

The accused during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the Pretoria high court. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Thulani Mngomezulu, has died.
The family said in a statement Mngomezulu died early on Tuesday. He represented Muzi Sibiya, who is among the five men accused of killing the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain 10 years ago.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and son. We confirm his untimely passing in the early hours of the 10th [of] December 2024 at Vosloorus at Thelle Mogoerane hospital,” read the statement from family member Dumisile Mngomezulu.
