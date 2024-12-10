National

Investigation into attempted attack on Jewish centre under way, says Cape Town mayor

Geordin Hill-Lewis says should the SAPS confirm attack, ‘I know I would speak for all Capetonians in condemning such an attempt’

10 December 2024 - 11:51
by Staff Writer
CCTV footage has been analysed as the investigation continues. Picture: 123RF
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Tuesday metro police helped the SA Police Service (SAPS) analyse CCTV footage after an allegedly explosive device was thrown into a Jewish community centre in Gardens on Friday morning.

Cape SA Jewish Board of Deputies executive director Daniel Bloch said on Friday an “improvised explosive device” had been “thrown into the property and failed to detonate”.

“Since then, the Cape Town metro police has assisted SAPS with the analysis of CCTV footage to get to the bottom of the incident, with the city’s support for the investigation being co-ordinated by the safety and security information management services,” said Hill-Lewis.

“While SAPS has not officially confirmed the nature of the device, they have handed the file over to the Hawks, indicating they view the matter seriously.

“Should the SAPS investigation confirm this was an attempted attack on the Jewish community centre, I know I would speak for all Capetonians in condemning such an attempt.

“Cape Town is a city of peace-loving people, where differences of faith and opinion are expressed loudly and fully, but always peacefully.”

IAN BREMMER: Renewal of fighting in Syria should serve as a stark reminder

Events in oft-forgotten places like Ukraine and Gaza can echo far beyond their borders
Opinion
4 days ago

BENJI SHULMAN: The ANC has a long history of problematic global ‘donations’

Some donors were Western nations, but most help came from the former Soviet Union and dictators
Opinion
5 days ago

BENJI SHULMAN: ANC won’t stand for SA acting against Ring of Fire

Obed Bapela was removed from the international relations subcommittee allegedly because he led an unauthorised delegation in the name of the ANC to ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago
