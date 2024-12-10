Black Business Council calls for ban and blacklisting of McKinsey
Group calls for those who continue to do business with the firm to be ‘uncovered and isolated’
10 December 2024 - 05:00
The Black Business Council has called for a complete ban and blacklisting of McKinsey & Company across SA’s private and public sectors, accusing those who continue to do business with the consultancy group of indirectly funding state capture.
“These companies nearly collapsed our beloved country,” the Black Business Council said in a statement on Monday, referring to McKinsey and all other companies involved in state capture in SA...
