Acsa refutes rumours of liquidation
But the DA says Acsa is facing ‘multiple liquidation applications due to its failure to pay service providers over R500m, excluding interest’
10 December 2024 - 13:45
A day after hundreds of passengers were left stranded due to a refuelling issue experienced by Airports Company SA (Acsa), it released a statement quashing claims it was undergoing liquidation and had left service providers in the lurch due to nonpayment.
By late Monday afternoon the refuelling situation had been resolved, Acsa said. That caused significant disruptions, grounding aircraft and delaying flights across all airlines for more than three hours during peak operational hours at OR Tambo International Airport. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.