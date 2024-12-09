What SA really wants out of the G20
A 30-page concept document outlines SA’s views, including the need to address inequality and ensure economic sustainability
09 December 2024 - 12:38
SA is calling for a paradigm shift in global thinking as it takes over the helm of the Group of 20 (G20), saying a new world order is required to address inequality and ensure economic sustainability of even the world’s richest nations.
A copy of the 30-page concept document has been shared with member states as the first of 230 meetings begin ahead of the leaders summit in 2025...
