Top university paints grim picture of SA’s racial wealth divide
London School of Economics and Political Science study shows SA has yet to move needle on inheritable assets
09 December 2024 - 05:00
The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has cast a harsh spotlight on the sluggish pace of wealth distribution in SA, saying the world’s most unequal society is yet to meaningfully move the needle on the racial wealth divide 30 years after the end of apartheid.
The working paper, “Inherited wealth in post-apartheid SA: new perspectives from probate records”, from the LSE’s International Inequalities Institute, lifts the lid on the scale of the racial divide...
