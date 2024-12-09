Scores of flights grounded over refuelling issue at OR Tambo airport
Disruption leads to long delays for international destinations
09 December 2024 - 13:21
UPDATED 09 December 2024 - 23:30
In another display of SA’s fragile infrastructure, a refuelling issue at OR Tambo International Airport wreaked havoc on Monday, grounding flights, frustrating passengers and threatening to erode the country’s image as a top-tier tourist spot.
The disruption, caused by a faulty valve that was fixed in the afternoon, led to hours-long delays for destinations including Nairobi, Mauritius, Abu Dhabi and Antananarivo...
