Passengers irate as refuelling issue at OR Tambo delays flights
Several flights have been ‘severely delayed’, which FlySafair said would send a ripple effect across SA
09 December 2024 - 13:21
Refuelling problems at OR Tambo International have brought flight movements to and from the airport to a standstill on Monday, according to a statement by FlySafair.
Since Monday morning, several flights have been delayed indefinitely including Nairobi, Mauritius, Abu Dhabi and Antananarivo...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.