Mozambican protesters shut down two power stations
SA transport minister says Mozambican authorities plan indefinite closure of border due to civil unrest
09 December 2024 - 21:23
Antigovernment protests in Mozambique forced the shutdown of two power stations near the SA border on Saturday, causing electricity shortages across the south of the country and in neighbouring Zambia.
Demonstrators arrived at the Ressano Garcia and Gigawatt thermoelectric power stations demanding a halt of energy production as part of protests against the October general election results, which gave another five-year term in power to the Frelimo party that has ruled since 1975...
