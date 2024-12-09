Industry body calls for protection of local rail components makers
Warning that figures for imported parts could balloon further amid tender rollouts
09 December 2024 - 22:23
The number of rail parts and products imported into SA is growing significantly, the African Rail Industry Association (Aria) and the department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC) warned on Monday, saying that figures could balloon amid tender rollouts from the rail sector.
They said the capacity of SA rail product manufacturers could be protected and expanded through the designation of certain products, in the absence of finalised laws stipulating the procurement of local goods...
