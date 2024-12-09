Expect load-shedding from January, financial advisory firm predicts
Power outages likely to continue at low levels from next month until the end of 2028
09 December 2024 - 05:00
Load-shedding may return as early as next month but will remain at low levels until the end of 2028, when South Africans may suffer the consequences of an electricity supply deficit from January to September, an analysis by the boutique financial advisory firm Cresco shows.
This is despite assurances by the Eskom system operator in its medium-term system adequacy outlook for 2025-29 that the lights will remain on over the period...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.