G20 meeting aims to alleviate high levels of debt
At November’s G20 leaders summit in Brazil, heads of state agreed to address the possibility of taxation of billionaires, among other issues
09 December 2024 - 12:43
UPDATED 09 December 2024 - 15:55
The first meeting of sherpas of the Group of 20 (G20) under SA’s presidency will seek to establish a commission where the forum of the world’s leading economies will push for the reform of the global financial architecture.
This cost-of-capital commission seeks to deliver a review affecting high debt levels among countries within the global south, including SA and the African continent, and the cost of servicing the debt amid fiscal space challenges. ..
