ANC national working committee to meet Gauteng officials

The provincial executive committee is meeting the national leadership as a result of the party’s disappointing election results

09 December 2024 - 11:37
by Sisanda Mbolekwa
ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

The ANC in Gauteng will get an opportunity to plead its case against disbandment in a meeting with the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) on Monday afternoon.

The provincial executive committee’s (PEC) meeting with national leadership of the party comes as a result of the electoral blow that resulted in the party losing its majority in the province in the May election.

This is the final sitting after engagements with the party’s national leadership summoning its troubled structures, including KwaZulu-Natal, which sat last week.

National party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the meetings were a culmination of engagements the structures had been holding to diagnose the cause of the party’s drastic electoral decline.

In Gauteng the ANC garnered only 34% of votes, forcing it to form a government of provincial unity with other political parties, which facilitated the return of its provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi as premier.

The provincial and national structures will meet at Birchwood Hotel on Monday to finalise a plan of action, which will either result in the disbandment of the PEC or augmentation of the structure to strengthen its muscle ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The NWC is expected to present a recommendation to the national executive committee (NEC), the party’s highest decision-making body, after deliberating on input from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The year-end NEC meeting is set to take place on December 13 to close off the year.

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: EFF national conference is main event this week

Julius Malema unlikely to face opposition in his bid to lead the party for a third term
Politics
22 hours ago

Voters hand another boost to GNU parties in by-elections

ANC needs to forge a coalition after winning only 10 of 23 wards in Thabazimbi, Limpopo
Politics
12 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Gauteng and KZN need better leaders

State of governance in the two provinces shows the ANC should disband party structures there
Opinion
3 days ago

EFF’s Dlamini backs Malema for third term

Secretary-general says he is available for re-election at party’s conference next week
Politics
3 days ago

Brink must go, High Court rules

A second court judgment says the appointment of Johannesburg city manager Floyd Brink was ‘unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid’
Politics
5 days ago
