Firing education minister will signal end of GNU, says Steenhuisen

John Steenhuisen hinted that if Ramaphosa fires Gwarube it will be the end of the government of national unity.
Minister of agriculture and leader of the DA John Steenhuisen has hinted that if President Cyril Ramaphosa fires minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube it would signal the end of the government of national unity (GNU).
This follows a Sunday Times report that Ramaphosa was under intense pressure from within the ANC to dismiss Gwarube after weeks of tension over the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act.
Steenhuisen said he rejected any attempt by a faction of the ANC to influence the president to fire Gwarube, or any other DA minister, for doing their jobs.
“Doing so would signal an end to the GNU. This amid misinformation about the consultation process which has been taking place since the president signed the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act into law nearly three months ago, withholding clauses 4 and 5, to allow for further consultation from concerned parties.
“These consultations are ongoing through the clearing house mechanism within the GNU,” Steenhuisen said in a statement.
The fact that the presidency has now distanced itself from this legislated process, which they were party to, is as disgraceful as it is confusing.
DA leader John Steenhuisen
He said during this time, Gwarube had met members of trade union Solidarity and the presidency at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) after a dispute was lodged by the union.
This process was entirely separate from the consultation process, and conflating the two was misleading and factually incorrect, he said.
“This was a mandatory process, in terms of the law, to prevent strike action arising out of the dispute. The outcome of this engagement was a settlement, signed by the minister of basic education, the presidency and the union. That the presidency has now distanced itself from this legislated process, which they were party to, is as disgraceful as it is confusing,” he said.
He added that the DA supported the process followed by the minister, as she was fulfilling her legally obligated responsibilities and respected the outcome of the negotiations at Nedlac.
“We have been clear since the outset. We are in government to bring about positive change, including inclusive economic growth and jobs, and at all times we are guided by the rule of law and the constitution of SA. Anything to the contrary will not be tolerated,” he said.
