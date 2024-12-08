National

Firing education minister will signal end of GNU, says Steenhuisen

08 December 2024 - 17:55
by Phathu Luvhengo
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
John Steenhuisen hinted that if Ramaphosa fires Gwarube it will be the end of the government of national unity. Picture: THAPELO OREBUDI
John Steenhuisen hinted that if Ramaphosa fires Gwarube it will be the end of the government of national unity. Picture: THAPELO OREBUDI

Minister of agriculture and leader of the DA John Steenhuisen has hinted that if President Cyril Ramaphosa fires minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube it would signal the end of the government of national unity (GNU). 

This follows a Sunday Times report that Ramaphosa was under intense pressure from within the ANC to dismiss Gwarube after weeks of tension over the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act. 

Steenhuisen said he rejected any attempt by a faction of the ANC to influence the president to fire Gwarube, or any other DA minister, for doing their jobs.

“Doing so would signal an end to the GNU. This amid misinformation about the consultation process which has been taking place since the president signed the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act into law nearly three months ago, withholding clauses 4 and 5, to allow for further consultation from concerned parties.

“These consultations are ongoing through the clearing house mechanism within the GNU,” Steenhuisen said in a statement.

The fact that the presidency has now distanced itself from this legislated process, which they were party to, is as disgraceful as it is confusing.
DA leader John Steenhuisen

He said during this time, Gwarube had met members of trade union Solidarity and the presidency at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) after a dispute was lodged by the union.

This process was entirely separate from the consultation process, and conflating the two was misleading and factually incorrect, he said.

“This was a mandatory process, in terms of the law, to prevent strike action arising out of the dispute. The outcome of this engagement was a settlement, signed by the minister of basic education, the presidency and the union. That the presidency has now distanced itself from this legislated process, which they were party to, is as disgraceful as it is confusing,” he said. 

He added that the DA supported the process followed by the minister, as she was fulfilling her legally obligated responsibilities and respected the outcome of the negotiations at Nedlac.

We have been clear since the outset. We are in government to bring about positive change, including inclusive economic growth and jobs, and at all times we are guided by the rule of law and the constitution of SA. Anything to the contrary will not be tolerated,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

Never mind GNU, it’s time to sing the GDP blues

El Niño-induced drought hits summer crops, bringing down growth rate in third quarter
News & Fox
3 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: The May election’s convenient disclosure vacuum

Three years on, the IEC and My Vote Counts are still trying to close loopholes in political funding legislation
Opinion
3 days ago

TOM EATON: DA has lost its voice as it quietly beavers away in GNU

As the familiar apparatchiks bang their toy drums, one traditionally raucous corner seems to have fallen oddly silent
Opinion
5 days ago

Presidency says DA wanting more say in SA foreign policy is ‘overreach’

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to formally launch SA’s G20 presidency next week
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Stellenbosch University top brass survive damning ...
National / Education
2.
Place UIF under administration, urges Busa
National
3.
Millions of litres of water lost to illegal use ...
National
4.
SA schoolchildren are floundering, studies show
National / Education
5.
Firing education minister will signal end of GNU, ...
National

Related Articles

Never mind GNU, it’s time to sing the GDP blues

News & Fox

NATASHA MARRIAN: The May election’s convenient disclosure vacuum

Opinion

TOM EATON: DA has lost its voice as it quietly beavers away in GNU

Opinion / Columnists

Presidency says DA wanting more say in SA foreign policy is ‘overreach’

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.