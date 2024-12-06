National

WATCH: Festive season to entice big spenders in SA

Business Day TV speaks to James Williams, chief marketing officer at Wonga

06 December 2024 - 15:31
by Business Day TV
Picture: SNOWING/FREEPIK
SA consumers are expected to spend more than R284bn this festive season, according to Wonga’s seventh annual Summer Spending Survey. Business Day TV caught up with the firm's chief marketing officer, James Williams, for more detail.

