Rugby unions reject equity deal from Ackerley Sports Group
ASG has an exclusivity agreement in place for the remainder of 2024, so it may increase its offer
06 December 2024 - 14:11
SA Rugby Union (Saru) members voted against a proposed private equity investment deal from US-based Ackerley Sports Group (ASG) on Friday, potentially paving the way for other investors to put forward offers from next year.
Seven of the 13 Saru member unions with voting rights opposed the proposal, which meant it failed to reach the required 75% approval to be passed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.