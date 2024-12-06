Place UIF under administration, urges Busa
The UIF is failing to perform its functions, Business Unity SA says
06 December 2024 - 10:02
Business Unity SA (Busa) has reiterated its call for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to be placed under administration immediately because it is failing to pay benefits to workers — many of whom wait for months or even years to be paid.
Busa said the weak operations and lack of governance, accountability and transparency in the UIF underlined the need for active oversight. ..
