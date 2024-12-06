Janusz Walus to be deported to Poland

Janusz Walus, Chris Hani's killer. Picture: ORYNX MEDIA ARCHIVES/GALLO IMAGES
Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus, will be deported to Poland on Friday as his parole has come to an end, but the Hani family has requested government to open an inquest case to probe his death.
Various government departments held a briefing on Friday as Walus’ parole ended.
Walus was released on parole on December 7 2022 when the Constitutional Court ordered his release on condition his parole was served for two years in the country. With the conclusion of the two-year period, Walus will now be sent back to Poland.
“He will be handed over to the department of home affairs for deportation. The handover and deportation are overseen by the National Joint Operational Intelligence Structure after a cabinet briefing earlier this week,” minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said.
Walus’ stay in the country to serve the parole period required additional supporting documents from home affairs, as his SA citizenship was revoked in 2017. Walus had dual citizenship in Poland and SA, which he obtained in 1986.
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber confirmed Walus would leave the country on Friday at the cost of the Polish embassy.
“It is one of the first things I queried. SA taxpayers and Hani’s widow will not be paying for the deportation and the Polish embassy indicated they will do so. This reflects the urgency home affairs is handling the matter with to make sure we do the best in this difficult situation in the administration processes required from us,” he said.
After a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Ntshavheni, justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and home affairs minister Leon Schreiber visited Hani’s family to inform them about Walus’ expected departure.
This was when the family and the SACP asked the delegation to open an inquest into Hani’s death, as they believed there was evidence that would lead to a different conclusion about his death.
On Friday, the SACP said Walus’ parole disregarded that he and his co-conspirators disclosed the truth about Hani's assassination.
Spokesperson Alex Mashilo said justice remained incomplete for the Hani family, the SAPC and the working class that suffered due to the absence of closure.
“While unrepentant racists and right-wingers in SA and Poland may view Walus as their hero, he is a convicted assassin who sought to defend the perpetuation of the racist regime of apartheid and its social relations. This must be considered a warning. Hani will live forever in our hearts and in the programme of the SACP and the working class. We will not rest until the full truth is uncovered, justice is served and the revolutionary values Hani stood for are fully realised,” Mashilo said.
Kubayi said they would engage with Hani’s widow and the SACP to process the request.
“They believe there is evidence that could have led to a different conclusion and believe there are things not looked into that they shared with us. We will take it up with the various bodies responsible for this work. We will work with the family and the SACP in this regard,” she said.
The man who killed Chris Hani was released on parole in 2022 and will be sent back to his home country on Friday, the government says
