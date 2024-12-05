State persuaded S&P to shelve Transnet downgrade, Godongwana says
Ratings agency instead placed state-owned company on credit watch after ‘interventions’, MPs told
05 December 2024 - 20:39
The government was able to persuade S&P Global to change its mind on downgrading Transnet after talks with the ratings agency, finance minister Enoch Godongwana told MPs on Thursday.
Earlier this week S&P placed the ports and rail operator on CreditWatch (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-12-03-transnet-faces-ratings-downgrade-by-sp/), putting the state-owned company at greater risk of a downgrade. ..
