Sakeliga urges members to defy Employment Equity Amendment Act
Business group says ‘irrational, harmful, and unconstitutional Act’ must be scrapped
05 December 2024 - 15:22
Business group Sakeliga is lobbying its more than 12,000 members to defy the Employment Equity Amendment Act when it comes into effect in January — setting it on a collision course with the government.
Sakeliga said employers are in a strong position “in 2025 and beyond to avoid implementation of hiring quotas under the [Act]”...
